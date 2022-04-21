SFE Investment Counsel Sells 755 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for 2.0% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,836,000 after buying an additional 1,033,646 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 37,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 31.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $107,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.13. 4,550,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,376,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

