SFE Investment Counsel Sells 112 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,720,000 after purchasing an additional 213,582 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Eaton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,025,000 after buying an additional 109,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eaton by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after buying an additional 274,249 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 6.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,955,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,315,000 after buying an additional 166,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,517,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded up $3.61 on Wednesday, hitting $149.38. 1,818,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,210. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $138.20 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

