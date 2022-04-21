SFE Investment Counsel Raises Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 82,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,267,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,746,830. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 138.46%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

