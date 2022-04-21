SFE Investment Counsel Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in PayPal by 23.3% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 1.6% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $8.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.90. 26,459,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,204,791. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.61.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.53.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

