SFE Investment Counsel Purchases 66 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in American Water Works by 2.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 7.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 10.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $216,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

NYSE:AWK traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,037. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.20 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.71.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

