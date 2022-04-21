SFE Investment Counsel Makes New $265,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCQ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.58. 1,512,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,884. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73.

