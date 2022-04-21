SFE Investment Counsel Increases Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 3,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

EIX traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.49. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.70%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

