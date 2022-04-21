SFE Investment Counsel Has $9.17 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up approximately 2.4% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in ONEOK by 335.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 32,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 936,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,027,000 after purchasing an additional 96,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.62. 2,408,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.83.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.