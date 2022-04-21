SFE Investment Counsel Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,451 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $80.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,367,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,156,957. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $78.88 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day moving average is $101.50. The firm has a market cap of $92.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.81.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.