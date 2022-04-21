SFE Investment Counsel Buys 23,706 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700,562 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for 3.9% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.14% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $15,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $148,941,000 after buying an additional 839,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after buying an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,589,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,109,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,993,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,489,000 after buying an additional 522,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,593 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,354,000 after purchasing an additional 404,963 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.82.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.56. 12,534,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,681,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

