SFE Investment Counsel Acquires 966 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,919,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.34. 2,552,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,426. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.11. The company has a market cap of $134.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

