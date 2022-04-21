Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd.

Service Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -5.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Service Properties Trust to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.5%.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.23. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 36.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVC. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 66.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

