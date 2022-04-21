Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $100.83

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.83 ($1.31) and traded as high as GBX 103.80 ($1.35). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 102.60 ($1.33), with a volume of 2,679,370 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

