Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.67

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.67 and last traded at C$6.58, with a volume of 184150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.37.

A number of research firms have commented on SES. National Bankshares upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.56. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -7.61.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$318.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.45%.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total transaction of C$404,311.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 436,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,263,737.87. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total transaction of C$26,976.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$261,043.09. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,920 shares of company stock valued at $431,357.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

