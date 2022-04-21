Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.19. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 3,276,215 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHIP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seanergy Maritime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.75.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $173.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.24 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 60,915 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,378,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.