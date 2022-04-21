Scotiabank Increases NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to C$14.50

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NUVSF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $9.13 on Monday. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

