Scotiabank Cuts CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to C$43.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TD Securities raised CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.86.

NYSE:CAE opened at $27.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 97.29, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in CAE by 166.0% during the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 33,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 20,920 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 5.3% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 616,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,072,000 after acquiring an additional 31,196 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 27,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in CAE by 0.7% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in CAE by 13.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

