Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $161.35

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.35 and traded as low as $150.40. Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at $152.46, with a volume of 461 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.51.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBGSF)

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.