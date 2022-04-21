Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.25.

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares upgraded Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Saputo from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

SAP traded down C$0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching C$30.67. 188,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,033. The stock has a market cap of C$12.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$30.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$26.21 and a 52 week high of C$42.42.

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.79 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.6100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is 86.59%.

In other news, Director Terry Brockman sold 93,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.21, for a total transaction of C$2,837,806.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,136,100.10. Also, Senior Officer Carl Colizza bought 8,300 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.33 per share, with a total value of C$251,739.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,276,893.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

