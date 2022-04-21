Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.91. The firm has a market cap of $156.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $41.36 and a 12-month high of $59.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

In other news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $56,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

