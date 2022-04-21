salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $182.38

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $182.38 and last traded at $182.56, with a volume of 87408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $179.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.12.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $292,776.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total transaction of $1,770,206.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,352,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,344 shares of company stock worth $33,650,941. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

