Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.38 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 39.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Safehold stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.45. 7,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,250. Safehold has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $95.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.58 per share, for a total transaction of $91,754.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,275,013 shares of company stock valued at $193,251,461. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,309,000 after purchasing an additional 351,663 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at $13,545,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,732,000 after purchasing an additional 103,758 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 61,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 37,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Safehold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.41.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

