Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $12.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -235.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 309,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 43,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 270,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 24,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

