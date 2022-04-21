Ryo Currency Price Reaches $0.0392 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 21st. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $2,852.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,654.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.27 or 0.07401944 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.52 or 0.00266148 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.23 or 0.00802335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00087638 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.72 or 0.00644067 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.72 or 0.00386179 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 37,478,602 coins and its circulating supply is 37,361,290 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

