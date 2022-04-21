Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$41.00 price target on Russel Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Russel Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Russel Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a C$36.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.38.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$35.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.91. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.10. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$27.35 and a 52-week high of C$37.57.

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 2.6800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Russel Metals (Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.