Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
RUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$41.00 price target on Russel Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Russel Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Russel Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a C$36.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.38.
Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$35.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.91. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.10. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$27.35 and a 52-week high of C$37.57.
About Russel Metals (Get Rating)
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
