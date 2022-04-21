Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT Raised to C$41.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RUSMF. TD Securities upgraded Russel Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$37.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RUSMF opened at $28.23 on Monday. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.05.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.