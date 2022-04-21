Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Increased to C$165.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RGLD. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.66.

RGLD stock opened at $144.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.52. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.39.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.57%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 69.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

