Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$4.65 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($4.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($5.37). Royal Caribbean Cruises posted earnings per share of ($4.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full-year earnings of ($4.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.50) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $6.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,722,000 after acquiring an additional 331,519 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $218,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 98.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.3% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $85.81. The company had a trading volume of 119,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average is $80.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $61.45 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

