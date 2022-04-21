Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Plans $1.20 Quarterly Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.

Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$139.01 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$115.25 and a one year high of C$149.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$139.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$196.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$13.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.65, for a total transaction of C$57,226.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$188,111.20. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total transaction of C$576,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$830,435.74. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,173.

Several research firms recently commented on RY. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$151.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.44.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

