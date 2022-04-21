Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Plans $1.20 Quarterly Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.
Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$139.01 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$115.25 and a one year high of C$149.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$139.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$196.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37.
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.65, for a total transaction of C$57,226.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$188,111.20. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total transaction of C$576,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$830,435.74. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,173.
Several research firms recently commented on RY. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$151.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.44.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
