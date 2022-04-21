Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) to post earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the highest is $2.16. Royal Bank of Canada reported earnings of $2.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will report full year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.53 to $8.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $9.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Royal Bank of Canada.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.34.

NYSE RY opened at $112.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $91.14 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.944 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $1,635,969,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $460,138,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,130 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,139 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

