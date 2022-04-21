Royal Bank of Canada Increases Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Price Target to €51.00

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €49.00 ($52.69) to €51.00 ($54.84) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

DANOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Danone in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Danone from €62.00 ($66.67) to €55.00 ($59.14) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,360. Danone has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

