Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$83.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$77.00 to C$83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.85.

Rogers Communications stock traded down C$1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$74.91. 504,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,958. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$69.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$56.00 and a 52-week high of C$80.85. The firm has a market cap of C$37.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

