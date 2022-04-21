Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.
NYSE:RCI traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,789. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.29%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.
About Rogers Communications (Get Rating)
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
