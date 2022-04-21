Rockshield Capital (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF – Get Rating) were up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 12,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 39,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

Rockshield Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RKSCF)

Rockshield Capital Corp. engages in the provision of venture capital funding to early stage seed investments and investment in marketable securities. The company was founded on October 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

