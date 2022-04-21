Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.99

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.99 and last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 441198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

RCKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $816.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.69 and a current ratio of 17.69.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 544,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 364,853 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 97,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.