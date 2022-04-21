Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.51

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.51 and last traded at $35.95, with a volume of 239810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.41.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average of $75.71.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,930 shares of company stock worth $797,939 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 269.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 81.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter worth about $249,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 151.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter worth about $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

