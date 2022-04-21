ROAD One Day Trading Volume Tops $15,346.00 (ROAD)

ROAD (ROAD) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, ROAD has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROAD has a total market cap of $63,531.27 and approximately $15,346.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00045494 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.61 or 0.07395554 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,582.22 or 1.00150786 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00036213 BTC.

About ROAD

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

