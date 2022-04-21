RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives C$25.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REI.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ross sold 6,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.25, for a total transaction of C$163,342.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,765,101.25.

Shares of REI.UN stock opened at C$25.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.16. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$20.30 and a 1-year high of C$26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.79 billion and a PE ratio of 13.34.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

