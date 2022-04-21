RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Stock Price Down 0.3%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Rating) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €14.30 ($15.38) and last traded at €14.30 ($15.38). Approximately 555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.35 ($15.43).

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €14.69 and a 200-day moving average of €15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

