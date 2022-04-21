RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Stock Price Down 0.3%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Rating) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €14.30 ($15.38) and last traded at €14.30 ($15.38). Approximately 555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.35 ($15.43).
The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €14.69 and a 200-day moving average of €15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81.
About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK)
