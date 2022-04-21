Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Rezolute from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of RZLT stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,433. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. Rezolute has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 12.12 and a quick ratio of 12.12.

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter worth $3,864,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rezolute by 0.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter valued at $1,267,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the third quarter valued at $1,553,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. 34.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

