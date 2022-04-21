Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.84-$1.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.840-$1.880 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REXR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NYSE REXR traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.72. 9,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.53. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.50%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 306,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after buying an additional 13,956 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 82,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 302,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

