Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.840-$1.880 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.84-$1.88 EPS.

Shares of NYSE REXR traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 157.50%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 302,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

