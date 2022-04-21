Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives $78.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REXR stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.18. The company had a trading volume of 24,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 104.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 157.50%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

