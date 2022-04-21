Reviewing ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) & iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC)

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get ICON Public alerts:

88.4% of ICON Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of iSpecimen shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of ICON Public shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ICON Public and iSpecimen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICON Public 2.79% 12.71% 6.04% iSpecimen N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ICON Public and iSpecimen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICON Public 0 1 8 0 2.89 iSpecimen 0 0 1 0 3.00

ICON Public currently has a consensus price target of $285.44, indicating a potential upside of 12.73%. iSpecimen has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 378.47%. Given iSpecimen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than ICON Public.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ICON Public and iSpecimen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICON Public $5.48 billion 3.76 $153.18 million $2.95 85.84 iSpecimen $11.14 million 3.31 -$8.96 million N/A N/A

ICON Public has higher revenue and earnings than iSpecimen.

Summary

ICON Public beats iSpecimen on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICON Public (Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. It offers clinical development services, including early development, patient recruitment and retention, strategy and analytics, late phase research, data and technology solution, and consulting and analytics services. The company's clinical development services also comprise medical imaging, clinical research and laboratory services, project management, site monitoring and management services, data management, biostatistics and programming, medical writing and publishing, medical affair, endpoint adjudication/data monitoring committees, pharmacovigilance, interactive response technologies, clinical supplies management, strategic regulatory, medical communication, and consulting and advisory services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, as well as government and public health organizations. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About iSpecimen (Get Rating)

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.