Reviewing Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) and RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO)

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) and RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Grey and RINO International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Grey N/A -162.77% -35.95% RINO International N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Berkshire Grey and RINO International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Grey 0 1 2 0 2.67 RINO International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berkshire Grey currently has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 328.13%. Given Berkshire Grey’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Berkshire Grey is more favorable than RINO International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.4% of Berkshire Grey shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of RINO International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Berkshire Grey and RINO International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Grey $50.85 million 9.96 -$153.38 million N/A N/A RINO International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RINO International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Berkshire Grey.

Risk and Volatility

Berkshire Grey has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RINO International has a beta of -8.04, suggesting that its share price is 904% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Berkshire Grey beats RINO International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkshire Grey, Inc., an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders. It serves retail, ecommerce, grocery, parcels, and third-party logistics markets. The company is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

RINO International Company Profile (Get Rating)

RINO International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental protection and remediation company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in designing, manufacturing, installing, and servicing wastewater treatment and flue gas desulphurization equipment primarily for use in the iron and steel industry; and anti-oxidation products and equipment for use in the manufacture of hot rolled steel plate products. Its products include Lamella Inclined Tube Settler Waste Water Treatment System, which comprise industrial water treatment equipment, effluent-condensing equipment sets, solid and liquid abstraction dewatering equipment, and coal gas dust removal and cleaning equipment; and Circulating, Fluidized Bed, Flue Gas Desulphurization System that removes particulate sulphur from flue gas emissions generated by the sintering process in the production of iron and steel; and High Temperature Anti-Oxidation System for hot rolled steel, a set of products and a mechanized system, which reduces oxidation-related output losses in the production of continuous cast hot rolled steel. In addition, it offers contract machining services for third-party industrial enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

