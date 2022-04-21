ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Shares Down 1%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 76,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,371,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.

Get ReTo Eco-Solutions alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) by 433.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,046 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.38% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.