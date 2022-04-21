Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.20

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 2580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 118.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.