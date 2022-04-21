Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $72.88

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$72.88 and traded as high as C$76.38. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$75.98, with a volume of 465,813 shares trading hands.

QSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$75.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$74.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of C$23.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$72.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$73.53.

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.87 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.0399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.686 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

