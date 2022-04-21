Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) COO Sells $15,867.00 in Stock

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $15,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $606.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $20.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $204.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Resources Connection by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,212,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000,000 after purchasing an additional 56,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Resources Connection by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,395,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Resources Connection by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,436,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Resources Connection by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,367,000 after purchasing an additional 49,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Resources Connection by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 39,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Resources Connection in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Resources Connection Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

