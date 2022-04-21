Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reservoir Media.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million.

In related news, major shareholder Richmond Hill Investments, Llc bought 129,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $873,119.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Adam Rothstein acquired 41,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $271,636.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 491,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,927 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Reservoir Media by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 38,851 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Reservoir Media by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 849,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 380,300 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Reservoir Media by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 3,863,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 156,353 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSVR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.20. 1,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,481. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Reservoir Media has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

